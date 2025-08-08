National News
ticker

Why National Defence’s Indigenous procurement goal remains out of reach

August 8, 2025 22 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Canada’s National Observer  The Department of National Defence is far behind its Indigenous procurement target — a result industry insiders say has little to do with a lack of Indigenous suppliers and more with systemic barriers ingrained within the procurement system itself. The department manages billions of dollars in contracts, but reported Indigenous procurement at just 2.5 per cent for the 2023-24 fiscal year, falling far short of the government’s five per cent target due to complex certification requirements, lengthy security clearances and demanding bid processes, Indigenous leaders and procurement experts said. ​​“Indigenous businesses are ready, willing, and able to supply defence projects — which are often located on or near their territories,” said Shannin Metatawabin, CEO of National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Chief of First Nation in southern Alberta facing sexual assault charges

August 8, 2025 34

Police have charged the chief of a First Nation in southern Alberta with two counts of…

Read more
National News

Hot Air Balloon Scam grounds GTA residents in costly hoax

August 8, 2025 58

By Brittany Grenci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran What was supposed to be a dreamy…

Read more