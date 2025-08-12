National News
The Latest: Federal takeover of DC police could last longer than 30 days, White House says

August 12, 2025 126 views

Some of the 800 National Guard members deployed by President Donald Trump began arriving in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, ramping up after the White House ordered federal forces to take over the city’s police department and reduce crime in what the president called — without substantiation — a lawless city. The law lets Trump control the police department for a month, but how aggressive the federal presence will be remains an open question. Here’s the latest: DC residents criticize federal takeover Residents emphasized reductions in crime in recent years and concerns over the removal of homeless encampments in interviews Tuesday criticizing the federal takeover of the city’s police department. Jeraod Tyre, who’s lived in the city for 15 years, said “crime has been slowing down lately” and argued that federal…

