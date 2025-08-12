It’s final: Greenstone council passes bylaw renaming Longlac road

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com GREENSTONE — Greenstone municipal council has officially changed the name of Indian Road in Longlac. At its meeting on Monday, council approved a bylaw which renames the street to Nishnabe Miikena, following consultation with nearby First Nations, including Long Lake 58 and Ginoogaming. The change is “to recognize those with Indigenous heritage in the region while also being more culturally appropriate,” said a staff report to council. Greenstone mayor Jamie McPherson said he’s pleased the change is now final. “It’s huge that we took the opportunity and worked through the whole process,” he told Newswatch in an interview a day after the council vote. “This is something that took us almost two years to go through, and so patience certainly was a…
