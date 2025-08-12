National News
Squamish Elder receives province’s highest honour

August 12, 2025 175 views

By Ina Pace, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief An Elder in Squamish has revitalized the Nation’s ‘ways of knowing,’ and in doing so has received the most prestigious award from the province. The Order of British Columbia (B.C), which was established in 1989, is the highest form of recognition that the province can extend to its citizens. Elder Gwen Harry (Chésha7 / Wigistame), 94 years, is one of 15 people who will be receiving the Order of B.C. at a ceremony at Government House in Victoria, held on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The 2025 recipients are being officially recognized for their “extraordinary contributions to the province and beyond,” a news release reads. Harry will receive the award for her “lifetime of transformative leadership in education, healing and economic development,…

