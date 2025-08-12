National News
Two stabbed in road rage on Highway 401

Toronto, ON -One man has been charged after a road rage altercation on Highway 401 saw two people stabbed. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Highway Safety Division (HSD) – Toronto Detachment are investigating  the road rage incident that saw  two  vehicles on Highway 401 Eastbound Collectors near Brimley Rd. in the City of Toronto  stop and  resulted in two people being stabbed. OPp said the incident occurred Monday, August 11, 2025, at about 4:37 p.m., . Toronto Detachment officers were called to Highway 401 Eastbound near Brimley Rd in the City of Toronto for a report of a road rage incident  that saw individuals  involved in an altercation. Prior to police arrival, all individuals had departed the scene. The two victims had taken themselves to a local hospital where police began…

