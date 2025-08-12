Joint forces investigation leads to gun seizures in Thunder Bay and Fort William First Nation

THUNDER BAY, ON – Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and Anishinabek Police Service launched a guns and gangs intelligence-led investigation in Thunder Bay and on the Fort William First Nation. OPP video of items seized. (OPP) The investigation led to the seizure of guns, drugs and cash. An individual is facing Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) charges following the drug trafficking investigation in Thunder Bay and on Fort William First Nation. In June 2025, The OPP-led Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG), OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and the Anishinabek Police Service launched an intelligence-led investigation into alleged drug trafficking activity and prohibited firearms possession. The investigation…



