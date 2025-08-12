National News
Ice dam at Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier releases floodwater toward downstream homes

By Cedar Attanasio A huge basin of rainwater and snowmelt dammed by Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier has started to release, and officials on Tuesday urged residents in some parts of Juneau to evacuate ahead of what could be a record surge of floodwater downstream. Officials in recent days have been warning people in the flood zone to be ready to evacuate. On Tuesday morning they confirmed water had started escaping the ice dam and flowing downstream, with flooding expected late Tuesday into Wednesday. Flooding from the basin has become an annual concern, and in recent years has swept away houses and swamped hundreds of homes. The Mendenhall Glacier — a thinning, retreating glacier that is a major tourist attraction in southeast Alaska — acts as a dam for Suicide Basin, which…

