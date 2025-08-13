National News
ticker

Environmental concerns could halt construction at Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration jail

August 13, 2025 195 views

By David Fischer MIAMI (AP) — Construction of a makeshift immigrant detention center in the Florida Everglades dubbed “ Alligator Alcatraz ” could be halted indefinitely as a federal judge considered Wednesday whether building on sensitive wetlands violated environmental laws. Last week, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ordered a 14-day halt on additional construction at the site while witnesses testify. The temporary order doesn’t include any restrictions on law enforcement or immigration enforcement activity. The first phase of “Alligator Alcatraz” opened in July atop a lightly used, single-runway training airport. Less than 1,000 detainees were being held there as of last week, and it’s designed to eventually hold up to 3,000 detainees. President Donald Trump toured the facility last month and suggested it could be a model for future lockups…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Grand Chief says NAN wasn’t notified about provincial consultation session

August 13, 2025 179

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com MOOSE CREE FIRST NATION — The Grand Chief…

Read more
National News

First Nations call for co-governance in coastal economic development

August 13, 2025 193

By Jordan Copp, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Coast Reporter A new report outlines a transformative vision…

Read more