Environmental concerns could halt construction at Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration jail

By David Fischer MIAMI (AP) — Construction of a makeshift immigrant detention center in the Florida Everglades dubbed “ Alligator Alcatraz ” could be halted indefinitely as a federal judge considered Wednesday whether building on sensitive wetlands violated environmental laws. Last week, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ordered a 14-day halt on additional construction at the site while witnesses testify. The temporary order doesn’t include any restrictions on law enforcement or immigration enforcement activity. The first phase of “Alligator Alcatraz” opened in July atop a lightly used, single-runway training airport. Less than 1,000 detainees were being held there as of last week, and it’s designed to eventually hold up to 3,000 detainees. President Donald Trump toured the facility last month and suggested it could be a model for future lockups…



