Manitoba Indigenous groups agree to work together on major infrastructure projects

August 13, 2025 139 views

By Brittany Hobson Two Indigenous groups in Manitoba have agreed to work together on major infrastructure and development projects. It comes as the federal government looks to fast-track projects across the country. The Southern Chiefs’ Organization, which represents 32 Anishinaabe and Dakota First Nations in the province, and the Manitoba Métis Federation have signed a five-year agreement. It outlines their shared commitment to ensure First Nations and Red River Métis voices are included in the approval of any project proposed by the Manitoba government and supported by federal legislation. A new federal law gives Ottawa sweeping powers to speed up permits for what it calls “nation-building projects.” The controversial legislation has faced pushback from Indigenous groups that argue elements of it could be used to undermine their rights. The Southern…

