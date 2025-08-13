National News
ticker

Not enough FASD support in Wabasca, says grandmother

August 13, 2025 183 views

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader A large portion of the discussion around restorative justice at a recent community meeting was connected to not enough Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) supports in Wabasca. Bigstone Restorative Justice (RJ) works with people in the Wabasca area who have been charged with a minor crime, as an alternative to the regular justice system. On August 6, Bigstone Restorative Justice and the Wabasca RCMP held a joint open house at the George D Auger Memorial Hall in Wabasca. “Our goal when we got started was to reduce the number of people in court and reduce the number of people going to jail,” said Raymond Yellowknee, manager of Bigstone Justice and Public Safety, at the meeting. RJ is open to anyone living…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Grand Chief says NAN wasn’t notified about provincial consultation session

August 13, 2025 180

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com MOOSE CREE FIRST NATION — The Grand Chief…

Read more
National News

First Nations call for co-governance in coastal economic development

August 13, 2025 194

By Jordan Copp, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Coast Reporter A new report outlines a transformative vision…

Read more