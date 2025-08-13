National News
ticker

‘We are losing a generation’

August 13, 2025 118 views

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine On July 8, the St’át’imc Chiefs Council (SCC) declared a state of local emergency across its 11 communities in response to the toxic drug crisis. “We are losing a generation,” said Chief Justin Kane, chair of the SCC. “Now is the time for us to try to come together and think as one to help tackle the issue at hand.” The decision to declare the emergency came after a rise in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses in the Lillooet area—a region that now reports the second-highest toxic drug death rate in the province at 116 deaths per 100,000 residents. “We made a recommendation to bring [a declaration] to all the chiefs, and all chiefs were automatically in support of it,” Kane…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Grand Chief says NAN wasn’t notified about provincial consultation session

August 13, 2025 180

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com MOOSE CREE FIRST NATION — The Grand Chief…

Read more
National News

First Nations call for co-governance in coastal economic development

August 13, 2025 194

By Jordan Copp, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Coast Reporter A new report outlines a transformative vision…

Read more