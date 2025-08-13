First Nations call for co-governance in coastal economic development

By Jordan Copp, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Coast Reporter A new report outlines a transformative vision for the future of the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), calling for First Nations to be equal partners in regional economic governance across Vancouver Island and the coastal mainland, including the Sunshine Coast. Commissioned by the B.C. government and ICET, the First Nations Strategic Recommendations Report by Sanala Planning is the result of a year-long Indigenous-led engagement process with 53 First Nations. The report proposes a co-governance model that would permanently finance and restructure ICET to include First Nations in decision-making roles. “This is a historic opportunity for First Nations and local governments to come together to create meaningful, lasting impacts across the region and begin to build an economy of wellbeing,” said Jessie…
