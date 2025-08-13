National News
ticker

Grand Chief says NAN wasn’t notified about provincial consultation session

August 13, 2025 179 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com MOOSE CREE FIRST NATION — The Grand Chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation says the territorial organization’s leadership wasn’t invited to a recent consultation session by provincial officials. Alvin Fiddler told the 2025 Keewaywin Conference on Tuesday afternoon that the NAN executive “did not receive even the courtesy of a notice,” about a session organized by the Ford government on Aug. 8 in Thunder Bay. Northern Ontario Business obtained a July 14 memo sent by JP Cadeau, the deputy minister of economic development, job creation and trade, to Indigenous communities that outlined what feedback the government was looking for in an ongoing series of closed-door consultations. However, exactly who has been invited isn’t clear. “What is happening right now is that Ontario is…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations call for co-governance in coastal economic development

August 13, 2025 194

By Jordan Copp, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Coast Reporter A new report outlines a transformative vision…

Read more
National News

‘We are losing a generation’

August 13, 2025 118

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine On July 8, the St’át’imc Chiefs Council…

Read more