Local News
ticker

Federal cuts to First Nations could hit $4.51 billion by 2028-2029

August 13, 2025 138 views

By Lynda Powless Editor At least one First Nation may be fighting back against federal government plans that could see First Nations hit with up to $4.51 billion in Liberal government funding cuts by 2028-2029. In a move to offset the massive cuts Kahnawake says it may start implementing tolls on major highways. Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, (MCK) Ohén:ton Í:rate ne Ratitsénhaienhs Cody Diabo sounded the alarm last week. Diabo told media Prime Minister Mark Carney’s coming $4.51 billion in cuts to federal departments has Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) at the top of the list. Diabo called the move “flawed public policy.” In a statement the MCK condemned the federal budget cuts call it “racialized austerity.” MCK says the cuts are coming under the federal Liberals Bill C-5 and its broader…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Kahnawà:ke Police arrest a man after reports of a gun being fired into a crowd. A crowd had gathered outside with accusations of online photos of women being used inappropriately. (Supplied Photo)
Local News

Kahnawà:ke police arrest man after crowd descends on house

August 13, 2025 160

Kahnawà:ke community defends women after online photos used in sexual acts posted online By Lynda Powless Editor…

Read more
Local News

Councillor Amos Key appointed to school building committee

August 13, 2025 142

A long-time supporter of Indigenous language and the Six Nations community will help oversee the construction…

Read more