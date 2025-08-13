Local News
Slider

Kahnawà:ke police arrest man after crowd descends on house

August 13, 2025 160 views
Kahnawà:ke Police arrest a man after reports of a gun being fired into a crowd. A crowd had gathered outside with accusations of online photos of women being used inappropriately. (Supplied Photo)

Kahnawà:ke community defends women after online photos used in sexual acts posted online By Lynda Powless Editor The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke says it “stands with community safety” after a crowd descended on a local house alleging a man inside was posting photos of himself to Twitter engaged in sexual acts with photos taken from the internet of local women. The crowd of over 50 people stood outside a brick house shouting while Kahnawà:ke Peace Keepers attempted to keep the peace, the crowd moved closer to the house. As they moved closer Peacekeepers could be seen arresting a man and placing him a cruiser. As the police pulled out the crowd yelled at the vehicle and the man. The Kahnawake Peacekeepers said they received a report of a local man shooting…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Federal cuts to First Nations could hit $4.51 billion by 2028-2029

August 13, 2025 139

By Lynda Powless Editor At least one First Nation may be fighting back against federal government plans…

Read more
Local News

Councillor Amos Key appointed to school building committee

August 13, 2025 142

A long-time supporter of Indigenous language and the Six Nations community will help oversee the construction…

Read more