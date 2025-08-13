Local News
ticker

Councillor Amos Key appointed to school building committee

August 13, 2025 140 views

A long-time supporter of Indigenous language and the Six Nations community will help oversee the construction of Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private Elementary and Secondary School. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) appointed Councillor Amos Key to the Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private Elementary and Secondary School Building Committee. The update was included in a community notice issued on August 7 as an update from the Built Environment, Climate Adaptation, Lands and Membership Committee. Key will join the committee overseeing the construction of a long-awaited permanent facility for the language immersion school, which provides education in Cayuga and Mohawk. His appointment adds further community representation to the project. The school has operated for over 15 years in temporary accommodations, currently located on the second floor of a local arena, while seeking funding and support for a dedicated…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Kahnawà:ke Police arrest a man after reports of a gun being fired into a crowd. A crowd had gathered outside with accusations of online photos of women being used inappropriately. (Supplied Photo)
Local News

Kahnawà:ke police arrest man after crowd descends on house

August 13, 2025 160

Kahnawà:ke community defends women after online photos used in sexual acts posted online By Lynda Powless Editor…

Read more
Local News

Federal cuts to First Nations could hit $4.51 billion by 2028-2029

August 13, 2025 138

By Lynda Powless Editor At least one First Nation may be fighting back against federal government plans…

Read more