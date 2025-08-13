Councillor Amos Key appointed to school building committee

A long-time supporter of Indigenous language and the Six Nations community will help oversee the construction of Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private Elementary and Secondary School. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) appointed Councillor Amos Key to the Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private Elementary and Secondary School Building Committee. The update was included in a community notice issued on August 7 as an update from the Built Environment, Climate Adaptation, Lands and Membership Committee. Key will join the committee overseeing the construction of a long-awaited permanent facility for the language immersion school, which provides education in Cayuga and Mohawk. His appointment adds further community representation to the project. The school has operated for over 15 years in temporary accommodations, currently located on the second floor of a local arena, while seeking funding and support for a dedicated…



