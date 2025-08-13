Local News
ticker

Detection dogs to search former residential school site near Chapleau

August 13, 2025 105 views

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com CHAPLEAU – Members of three First Nations are working together to investigate the grounds of the former St. John’s Residential School. From Aug. 1 to 3, historic human remains detection dogs (HHRDD) will comb through heavily overgrown areas near the site slightly southeast of Chapleau. The search is part of an ongoing initiative led by survivors and supported by Chapleau Cree First Nation, Chapleau Ojibwe First Nation, and Brunswick House First Nation. “We’re mostly led by the survivors group, which we call the survivors working circle,” said Deanna Dixon, residential school initiative lead for Chapleau Cree First Nation. “It also includes intergenerational survivors, but we’re also led by our communities and our respective chief and councils as well.” Dixon said work began with…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Kahnawà:ke Police arrest a man after reports of a gun being fired into a crowd. A crowd had gathered outside with accusations of online photos of women being used inappropriately. (Supplied Photo)
Local News

Kahnawà:ke police arrest man after crowd descends on house

August 13, 2025 160

Kahnawà:ke community defends women after online photos used in sexual acts posted online By Lynda Powless Editor…

Read more
Local News

Federal cuts to First Nations could hit $4.51 billion by 2028-2029

August 13, 2025 138

By Lynda Powless Editor At least one First Nation may be fighting back against federal government plans…

Read more