Six Nations policed impaired driving charges

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police have charged seven people in separate impaired driving-related incidents in less than a month. SNP charged the indivdiuals between June 20th, 2025, and July 15th, 2025. HAMILTON MAN CHARGED On Friday, June 20th, 2025, at about 7:12 PM, the Six Nations Police were advised of a possible impaired driving complaint on Fourth Line. The caller reported that the vehicle entered the ditch but was able to maneuver back onto the roadway. Police were successfully able to locate a vehicle matching the description provided. As a result of this investigation, police have arrested and charged Tylor Plank, 31, of Hamilton, Ontario with Impaired Operation- Dangerous Driving- Failure or Refusal to Comply- Assault Peace Officer x 2- Utter Threats – Death or Bodily Harm- Mischief under $5,000-…
