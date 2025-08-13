Work on Iroquois Lodge roof coming, bid approved in-camera

Roof repairs will begin at the Iroquois Lodge in the coming weeks. On August 7, SIx Nations Elected Council (SNEC) posted a community notice with several updates for community members. One of those included an update regarding the Lodge’s roof. Prior to the flooding that prompted a state of emergency on June 19, SNEC had secured Garland Canada to accept bids to repair the Lodge’s roof. SNEC passed a resolution during the in-camera portion of the General Finance meeting on July 21 to accept the tender and approved GRRC Roofing to begin repairs. SNEC is in the final stages of damage assessment and preparing to begin remediation work on the Lodge’s flooding damage. The flooding, caused by heavy rainfall, affected 13 community buildings and numerous private homes. Residents were evacuated…
