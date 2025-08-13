Tsleil-Waututh Nation restores bull kelp in Burrard Inlet

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News Early observations from researchers suggest that new bull kelp are growing in Burrard Inlet waters after nearly being wiped out by industrialization. The səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation)’s treaty, lands and resources department worked with the Kelp Rescue Initiative to plant kelp off Whey-Ah-Wichen/Cates Park in North Vancouver and New Brighton Park in Vancouver over the last two years. A scuba mission by Fisheries and Oceans Canada in July revealed bull kelp are growing healthy to a reproductive age. “I think going into this, knowing how restoration has occurred in other areas of the Northeastern Pacific, I was skeptical that we’d find any re-recruitment at all,” said Olivia Rhoades, program co-lead for DFO’s coastal environmental baseline program. “So that’s really neat.” In…



