‘Stand your ground’: Activist calls for Bill 5 protests to be escalated

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com TIMMINS – Tristan Ashishkeesh is urging Indigenous communities and allies to blockade highways, railways, and fisheries as a way to oppose two controversial resource development bills. Ahishkeesh arrived in Toronto last week after he and a small group of protesters walked 700 kilometres from Timmins. An Aug. 8 rally at Queen’s Park, attended by more than 80 supporters, capped a three-week trek that began July 15 as a peaceful protest against Ontario’s Bill 5 and the federal Bill C-5. “This is a time in history where we can make a change,” Ashishkeesh told supporters at the rally. “We do this for the land we love. The water we love. The air that gives us breath. He urged Indigenous communities and allies to escalate…



