National News
ticker

‘Stand your ground’: Activist calls for Bill 5 protests to be escalated

August 13, 2025 161 views

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com TIMMINS – Tristan Ashishkeesh is urging Indigenous communities and allies to blockade highways, railways, and fisheries as a way to oppose two controversial resource development bills. Ahishkeesh arrived in Toronto last week after he and a small group of protesters walked 700 kilometres from Timmins. An Aug. 8 rally at Queen’s Park, attended by more than 80 supporters, capped a three-week trek that began July 15 as a peaceful protest against Ontario’s Bill 5 and the federal Bill C-5. “This is a time in history where we can make a change,” Ashishkeesh told supporters at the rally. “We do this for the land we love. The water we love. The air that gives us breath. He urged Indigenous communities and allies to escalate…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Kahnawà:ke Police arrest a man after reports of a gun being fired into a crowd. A crowd had gathered outside with accusations of online photos of women being used inappropriately. (Supplied Photo)
Local News

Kahnawà:ke police arrest man after crowd descends on house

August 13, 2025 161

Kahnawà:ke community defends women after online photos used in sexual acts posted online By Lynda Powless Editor…

Read more
Local News

Federal cuts to First Nations could hit $4.51 billion by 2028-2029

August 13, 2025 141

By Lynda Powless Editor At least one First Nation may be fighting back against federal government plans…

Read more