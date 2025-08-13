Rabies-positive bat in Brantford-Brant area stay safe

The Grand Erie Public Health (GEPH) has confirmed a bat found in Brantford-Brant tested positive for the rabies virus. T GEPH sid the individual’s exposure to the bat was deemed low risk since no direct contact was made. Grand Erie Public Health reminds residents to report any animal bites or scratches to the health unit. The risk of coming across an infected animal and contracting rabies in Ontario remains low. Rabies is transmitted only when the virus is introduced into a bite wound, open cuts in skin (such as a scratch), or onto mucous membranes such as the mouth or eyes. Wild animals such as foxes, raccoons, skunks, and bats can spread rabies. Below are some tips to avoid rabies exposure: •Avoid touching, approaching or feeding wild or unknown animals,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice