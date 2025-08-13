Local News
Six Nations keeping Mohawk Institute searches alive

August 13, 2025 170 views
Ground search at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School began Nov. 09, 2021.

By Lynda Powless Editor Ground searches are underway again at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School. Laura Arndt, executive director of the Survivors’ Secretariat said resuming searches on the grounds surrounding the former residential school is largely due to the help of Six Nations Health Services. A lack of federal government funding had cancelled the searches but Arndt says thanks to a “gift” from Six Nations Health Services “we have been able to scramble and pull together a search team for the summer.” She said a lack of federal funding forced the volunteer organization, made up of survivors of the notorious Mohawk Institute, to cancelled planned searches of the grounds this year. “We had originally canceled the searches because of no funding from Canada for the past year,” she said….

