Air quality warnings expand as wildfire burns on south-central Vancouver Island

August 14, 2025 135 views

The wildfire that has triggered evacuation orders and alerts on south-central Vancouver Island is billowing smoke that has prompted Environment Canada to expand an air quality advisory to the northern Gulf Islands and Sunshine Coast. The bulletin said the smoke will be heaviest on eastern Vancouver Island as well as Texada Island and Powell River on the Sunshine Coast. The air quality statement comes as the Mount Underwood fire burns out of control about 12 kilometres south of Port Alberni. An update from the BC Wildfire Service says crews working the blaze overnight saw “moderate” fire behaviour, as cooler temperatures and higher humidity moved into the area. “Southwest winds are expected today, with winds between eight and 15 km/h with gusts to 20,” the update said. “This will continue to…

