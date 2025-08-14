National News
Saskatchewan lifts fire ban as some evacuees return to homes in Manitoba

August 14, 2025 172 views

By Aaron Sousa and Brittany Hobson Wildfire officials in Saskatchewan have lifted a provincial fire ban because the weather has improved, while thousands from displaced communities in Manitoba have begun to return home. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says the ban was lifted late Wednesday for all Crown lands north of the provincial forest boundary up to the Churchill River. A notice says provincial parks and municipalities may still have their own fire bans or restrictions in place. Residents have been told to check online for local bans. Several areas in Saskatchewan and Manitoba have spent the summer under one or more fire bans due to devastating wildfires that have forced thousands from their homes. Manitoba remains under a provincial state of emergency due to its wildfire season — the…

