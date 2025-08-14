From throat singing to ‘T.N.T.’: Aqpik Jam’s 2nd night rocks Kuujjuaq

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News From throat singing to T.N.T., the Kuujjuaq Forum was once again a rocking place Wednesday as hundreds took in the second night of the Aqpik Jam Music Festival. After throat singers, led by Puvirnituq’s Akinisie Sivuarapik, got the evening started, Kuujjuaq’s the Johnny’s set the evening’s tone with a bluesy show. David Hart, a singer-songwriter from Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation in Labrador, was next with collection of songs about loving family members and embracing your culture, mostly sung in his Innu language. Hart thanked the crowd for the love Aqpik Jam has shown over the years, calling Nunavik “one of those special places.” And the crowd showed him love back. Heading northeast, Greenlandic band DDR kept the rock music going. The…



