National News
ticker

Century-old loon hat brought home to Cambridge Bay

August 14, 2025 163 views

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News After a nearly decade-long repatriation process, a 100-year-old dance hat with loon beak has been returned to Cambridge Bay, which was cause for celebration. “It brought childhood memories for our elders,” said Emily Angulalik, executive director of Kitikmeot Heritage Society. The hat, made of caribou hide with a loon beak in its centre, was displayed Aug. 6 during the community celebration to mark its return. More than 200 people came out to commemorate the event. The elders remembered their fathers and grandfathers who used to wear hats like this one while performing Akkuarmiujut, a festive “freestyle” dance that required the dancer to be as quick as an ermine and as loud as a loon when it makes its howling call, Angulalik…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Payments start for first claimants in First Nations child welfare case

August 14, 2025 157

By Anja Karadeglija Some claimants are now receiving compensation payments through a $23-billion settlement for more…

Read more
National News

Air quality warnings expand as wildfire burns on south-central Vancouver Island

August 14, 2025 136

The wildfire that has triggered evacuation orders and alerts on south-central Vancouver Island is billowing smoke…

Read more