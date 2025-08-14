Century-old loon hat brought home to Cambridge Bay

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News After a nearly decade-long repatriation process, a 100-year-old dance hat with loon beak has been returned to Cambridge Bay, which was cause for celebration. “It brought childhood memories for our elders,” said Emily Angulalik, executive director of Kitikmeot Heritage Society. The hat, made of caribou hide with a loon beak in its centre, was displayed Aug. 6 during the community celebration to mark its return. More than 200 people came out to commemorate the event. The elders remembered their fathers and grandfathers who used to wear hats like this one while performing Akkuarmiujut, a festive “freestyle” dance that required the dancer to be as quick as an ermine and as loud as a loon when it makes its howling call, Angulalik…



