Her story still unfinished: Ten-year mark of Vickie Crow Shoe’s unsolved murder

August 14, 2025 160 views

Victoria Joanne Crow Shoe By Somya Lohia, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin’ the Breeze PINCHER CREEK, ALBERTA -This summer marks 10 years since the body of Victoria Joanne Crow Shoe was found on the shores of the Oldman River Reservoir, her life stolen and her story still unfinished. The 43-year-old mother of four was last seen alive by her family on Aug. 26, 2015. Her body was discovered more than two weeks later on Sept. 13 by a fisherman along the Windy Point boat launch on the Oldman River Reservoir, just north of Pincher Creek. A decade later, the RCMP investigation into her death is still open and investigators are still appealing to the public for help. “It is still an active investigation,” said Sgt. Ryan Hodge of the Pincher…

