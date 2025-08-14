National News
Local filmmakers featured at this year’s Onkwehon:we Film Festival

August 14, 2025 42 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Last weekend, local Mohawk filmmakers saw their work shine on the silver screen at the Onkwehon:we Film Festival (OFF), the Kahnawake branch of the annual International First Peoples Festival (IFPF). Held on August 8-9 by the Kanien’kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center (KORLCC), this year’s program comprised of the historical documentary Deskaheh – Quest for Justice by Katsi’tsakwas Ellen Gabriel, the short documentary Radio Bingo by Shelby Adams, and the revenge thriller Seeds by Kaniehtiio Horne. “I think it’s important for people to see that we’re reclaiming the narrative that’s been taken from us by the settler colonizers,” Gabriel said. “It’s nice that Indigenous film directors are getting known and there’s more coming out to tell our stories.” “The film festival…

