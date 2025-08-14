National News
ticker

New Mexico governor declares state of emergency in rural county afflicted by crime, drug use

August 14, 2025 44 views

By Morgan Lee SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor of New Mexico declared a state of emergency Wednesday in response to violent crime and drug trafficking across a swath of northern New Mexico, including two Native American pueblo communities. The emergency declaration by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham makes $750,000 available in response to calls by local governments and tribal officials in Rio Arriba County for reinforcements against violent crime as well as other crime and hardships associated with illicit drugs. The vast area stretches from the city of Española, 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Santa Fe, to the Colorado state line and has long been afflicted by opioid use and high drug-overdose death rates, with homeless encampments emerging in recent years in more populated areas. “The surge in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

The Latest: Federal agents will patrol Washington 24/7

August 14, 2025 39

The increased presence of local and federal law enforcement officers in Washington, D.C. has intensified in…

Read more
National News

Local filmmakers featured at this year’s Onkwehon:we Film Festival

August 14, 2025 43

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Last weekend, local Mohawk filmmakers saw their work…

Read more