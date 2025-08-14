The Latest: Federal agents will patrol Washington 24/7

The increased presence of local and federal law enforcement officers in Washington, D.C. has intensified in the days following President Donald Trump’s unprecedented announcement that his administration would take over the city’s police department for at least a month. Troops are expected to start more missions in Washington on Thursday. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to London on Thursday in a show of support for Ukraine as Trump prepares for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Both Zelenskyy and the Europeans have worried that the bilateral summit would leave them and their interests sidelined. Here’s the Latest: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces second immigration detention facility in north Florida By KATE PAYNE The Florida Republican is preparing to open a second immigration detention…



