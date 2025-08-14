National News
ticker

Kanehsatà:ke election officer calls off election cites electoral code inconsistencies

August 14, 2025 125 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Whether it’s the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) or Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), it appears that no one can provide a clear answer as to what comes next following the cancellation of MCK’s band council election earlier this month. The election was called off the night before polls were set to open on August 2. MCK’s chief electoral officer Graeme Drew had cited numerous “violations” and “inconsistencies” within the band’s electoral code, claiming that a democratic election was impossible under the circumstances. Following the unprecedented decision to cancel the election, acting vice chief Brant Etienne says MCK has been in brief contact with ISC about the situation and is waiting for official direction from the federal ministry. A spokesperson for ISC confirmed…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Payments start for first claimants in First Nations child welfare case

August 14, 2025 157

By Anja Karadeglija Some claimants are now receiving compensation payments through a $23-billion settlement for more…

Read more
National News

Air quality warnings expand as wildfire burns on south-central Vancouver Island

August 14, 2025 136

The wildfire that has triggered evacuation orders and alerts on south-central Vancouver Island is billowing smoke…

Read more