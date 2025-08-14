Kanehsatà:ke election officer calls off election cites electoral code inconsistencies

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Whether it’s the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) or Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), it appears that no one can provide a clear answer as to what comes next following the cancellation of MCK’s band council election earlier this month. The election was called off the night before polls were set to open on August 2. MCK’s chief electoral officer Graeme Drew had cited numerous “violations” and “inconsistencies” within the band’s electoral code, claiming that a democratic election was impossible under the circumstances. Following the unprecedented decision to cancel the election, acting vice chief Brant Etienne says MCK has been in brief contact with ISC about the situation and is waiting for official direction from the federal ministry. A spokesperson for ISC confirmed…
