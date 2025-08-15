‘Eye for an eye’: Father of serial killer victim addresses special court hearing

By Brittany Hobson The father of a First Nations woman who died at the hands of a Winnipeg serial killer three years ago says he’s still angry and frustrated. A special court hearing for the family and community of Ashlee Shingoose is being held in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench. It comes a year after Jeremy Skibicki was convicted of the 2022 killings of Shingoose and three other First Nations women. He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, but Shingoose was only identified after his trial. Albert Shingoose told court he wanted to look Skibicki in the eye and address him in person. But the killer isn’t at the hearing and isn’t required to attend. “I would say to him, ‘I want an eye for…



