First Nation in B.C. says 41 more graves found by penetrating radar at school site

A First Nation in British Columbia says 41 “additional unmarked graves” have been found as a result of a search with ground-penetrating radar on the site of a former residential school. The shishalh First Nation, on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, said in a release Friday that a team has been scanning the area around St. Augustine’s Residential School site for the last 18 months, at locations identified through interviews with survivors. It said the discovery brings the number of suspected graves at the site to 81, after initial findings that were announced in 2023. First Nations communities have tended to use careful language when announcing the findings of such searches, ranging from anomalies and areas of interest to possible graves, but the shishalh statement says graves were “identified by archeologists.” It…



