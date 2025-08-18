National News
ticker

Forestry audit scheduled for B.C. licence for land covering spotted owl habitat

August 18, 2025 136 views

British Columbia’s independent forestry watchdog says it will conduct an audit of a logging licence for more than 1,000 square kilometres of land that encompasses critical habitat for the endangered northern spotted owl. The Forest Practices Board says in a release that the licence, jointly held by the Skatin, Samahquam and Xa’xtsa First Nations as well as Lizzie Bay Logging, covers an area about 50 kilometres southeast of Pemberton, B.C. The board says the audit will begin on Aug. 25, and parties affected by the findings will have a chance to respond before the watchdog makes official recommendations to the province. The partnership acquired the licence in 2008 and currently manages an allowable annual cut of about 45,000 cubic metres on the land on the lower Lillooet River between the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

The $5 payment that still defines Treaty promises that must be upheld

August 18, 2025 180

By Kinnukana, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Every year, Treaty First Nations members across…

Read more
National News

Building bridges between lifestyles goal of fledgling company

August 18, 2025 161

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post A Cape Breton-based event and media…

Read more