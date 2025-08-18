Forestry audit scheduled for B.C. licence for land covering spotted owl habitat

British Columbia’s independent forestry watchdog says it will conduct an audit of a logging licence for more than 1,000 square kilometres of land that encompasses critical habitat for the endangered northern spotted owl. The Forest Practices Board says in a release that the licence, jointly held by the Skatin, Samahquam and Xa’xtsa First Nations as well as Lizzie Bay Logging, covers an area about 50 kilometres southeast of Pemberton, B.C. The board says the audit will begin on Aug. 25, and parties affected by the findings will have a chance to respond before the watchdog makes official recommendations to the province. The partnership acquired the licence in 2008 and currently manages an allowable annual cut of about 45,000 cubic metres on the land on the lower Lillooet River between…



