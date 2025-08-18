National News
Tlegohli Got’ine hails self-government agreement

August 18, 2025 203 views

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North It’s been over 20 years of steady effort to get this far, and now the real work begins for Tlegohli Got’ine First Nation. After ratifying the Tlegohli Got’ine Government Final Self-Government Agreement on March 31, leaders, Elders and the next generation gathered together in Norman Wells for a celebration this summer. “Self-government is about the ability to make decisions for your own people, in your own way,” said NWT Premier R.J. Simpson on July 28. “This agreement recognizes that right, and reflects the laws, values and priorities of the Tlegohli Got’ine. “It also reflects the direction we are headed as a territory. In the Northwest Territories, we are not building toward a provincial model. We are building something unique — a…

