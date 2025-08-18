Indigenous leaders on Trans Mountain lessons as Building Canada Act moves forward

By Émilie Bergeron Two former Indigenous leaders on both sides of the debate over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion say the federal government can’t ignore First Nations on future infrastructure projects it seeks to approve. Their comments come as Prime Minister Mark Carney aims to fast-track major projects, such as pipelines and mines, through his government’s newly adopted “Building Canada Act.” Following years of delays and legal challenges, the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline, known as TMX, began operating last year. The project took more than 10 years to complete, after a court cited inadequate consultation with Indigenous groups in its decision to quash the federal government’s initial approval of the expansion. The Canadian Press spoke with two former Indigenous leaders — one who supported TMX and one who opposed it…



