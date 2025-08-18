National News
ticker

Indigenous leaders on Trans Mountain lessons as Building Canada Act moves forward

August 18, 2025 203 views

By Émilie Bergeron Two former Indigenous leaders on both sides of the debate over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion say the federal government can’t ignore First Nations on future infrastructure projects it seeks to approve. Their comments come as Prime Minister Mark Carney aims to fast-track major projects, such as pipelines and mines, through his government’s newly adopted “Building Canada Act.” Following years of delays and legal challenges, the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline, known as TMX, began operating last year. The project took more than 10 years to complete, after a court cited inadequate consultation with Indigenous groups in its decision to quash the federal government’s initial approval of the expansion. The Canadian Press spoke with two former Indigenous leaders — one who supported TMX and one who opposed it…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

The $5 payment that still defines Treaty promises that must be upheld

August 18, 2025 180

By Kinnukana, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Every year, Treaty First Nations members across…

Read more
National News

Building bridges between lifestyles goal of fledgling company

August 18, 2025 161

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post A Cape Breton-based event and media…

Read more