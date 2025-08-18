With court win, Quw’utsun Nation sees a ‘spiritual homecoming’ after 150 years

By David P. Ball, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews The shoreline at Tl’uqtinus village — once the annual home to more than a thousand people during salmon season — is today a tangle of blackberry bushes and shipping terminals in what is today ‘Richmond, B.C.’ The riverside village of Tl’uqtinus — once the annual home to more than a thousand people during salmon season — is today a sprawl of retail warehouses, mostly unused municipal lots, a Coca-Cola plant, and a fuel facility for the nearby Vancouver International Airport. Less than 15 kilometres up the “Fraser River” from the Salish Sea, the former fishing village’s once-busy shores are today host to shipping terminals and a tangle of thorny and invasive blackberry bushes. Last week, Tl’uqtinus village sparked an even thornier…



