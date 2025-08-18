National News
Far north tourism camp owners hoping for post-pandemic rebound

August 18, 2025 175 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com WEBEQUIE — Remote tourism camp operators and First Nations economic development officials say they want to see a revival in the far north’s wilderness tourism sector. There are several privately-owned wilderness camps in the far north under the auspices of a coalition called the Native Camp Operators Alliance, said Glen Wabasse, the economic development officer in Webequie. The alliance is under the economic development umbrella of Matawa First Nations, who Wabasse said would actively market the camps at venues like large outdoors shows in the United States. But the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all that, Wabasse said. “When the COVID pandemic happened, that’s when everything kind of seized (up), and hasn’t picked up since,” he said. Wabasse…

