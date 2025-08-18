Building bridges between lifestyles goal of fledgling company

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post A Cape Breton-based event and media company is growing that aims to both showcase the LGTBQ2S+ community and also make it more accessible to the general public. Dawn Joe-Pierro and their business partner Desna Doucette are co-founders of “Rezerved Productions,” an event-based company that creates space for LGTBQ2S+ artists and performers to present their talents, skills and knowledge to all people. The venture aims to create a safe space for LGBTQ2S+ performers and act as a bridge between entertainers and the corporate/cultural world. Joe-Pierro says Rezerved Productions is an avenue for the public to engage with the LGTBQ2S+ community in order to learn and accept different lifestyles and cultures. At home in Eskasoni Dawn Joe-Pierro spends her time planning events…
