The $5 payment that still defines Treaty promises that must be upheld

August 18, 2025 180 views

By Kinnukana, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Every year, Treaty First Nations members across Canada are reminded of the promises made generations ago between Treaty First Nations and the Crown. Among those promises is the annual $5 treaty payment, a symbolic amount that originates from the numbered treaties signed in the late 1800s and early 1900s. While the amount has not changed since those treaties were signed, the payment remains a visible reminder of the Crown’s obligations under those agreements. For many, the $5 is not about the dollar value, but about recognition, history, and the enduring nation-to-nation relationship. Former Chief, Leroy Wolf Collar, of Siksika Nation stated, “The $5 is a symbol of sovereignty of First Nations government – it represents a treaty agreement between two sovereign…

