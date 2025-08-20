All wildfire evacuees back home in Saskatchewan: public safety agency

By Jeremy Simes The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says all evacuees who were forced out of their homes due to wildfires have now returned. The agency says the First Nation reserve of La Plonge in northwest Saskatchewan was the last community to welcome back residents on Monday. It says favourable weather over the last few days, along with reduced wildfire threats, allowed people to return home. The agency reported 60 active wildfires Tuesday, including eight uncontained. It says there were about 2,500 people in northern Saskatchewan out of their homes last week due to blazes. At its peak in June, wildfires forced more than 10,000 people to flee their communities. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2025. …



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice