National News
ticker

‘Everybody welcome’ at restoration society’s open house to explore possibilities of ‘working together’

August 20, 2025 78 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The head of a First Nations restoration non-profit is enthusiastic about spreading the word about its “history and culture” as it prepares for an open house in September. Angela D’Amato van den Hout is the chief executive officer of the Blueberry River Restoration Society (BRRS). The BRRS is a collaborative effort between the provincial government and representatives of Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN). The organization has offices in Fort St. John and on the territory of BRFN. It recently finished a call for proposals for restoration projects on the territory. It was formed in 2023, after the 2021 Supreme Court ruling determining the province had violated BRFN’s Treaty 8 rights by failing to account for the impact…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

One in seven First Nations impacted as Canada battles raging wildfires

August 20, 2025 76

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer As wildfires scorch Canada amid its…

Read more
National News

Nokiiwin Tribal Council gets $4M from WSIB in new partnership

August 20, 2025 68

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION — A new partnership…

Read more