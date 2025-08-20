‘Everybody welcome’ at restoration society’s open house to explore possibilities of ‘working together’

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The head of a First Nations restoration non-profit is enthusiastic about spreading the word about its “history and culture” as it prepares for an open house in September. Angela D’Amato van den Hout is the chief executive officer of the Blueberry River Restoration Society (BRRS). The BRRS is a collaborative effort between the provincial government and representatives of Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN). The organization has offices in Fort St. John and on the territory of BRFN. It recently finished a call for proposals for restoration projects on the territory. It was formed in 2023, after the 2021 Supreme Court ruling determining the province had violated BRFN’s Treaty 8 rights by failing to account for the impact…



