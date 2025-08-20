Local News
ticker

Families whose ancestors gave up Indigenous status sue for rights return, claim deprived of economic, education and health benefits

August 20, 2025 225 views

A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in Federal Court says the Canadian government wrongfully denies people status under the country’s Indian Act if their ancestors “voluntarily” gave up Indigenous status under laws that predate Confederation. Plaintiffs Charles Wesley, Christopher Wesley, Sharon Nicholas and Nicole Nicholas filed a statement of claim in Vancouver this month seeking damages from the federal government for “being deprived of the benefits” of status under the act. The claim says they all have “at least one direct ancestor” who was “enfranchised” under Canadian law, where they gave up their status and received the rights and privileges of Canadian citizenship. The lawsuit says their “family history of enfranchisement” means they and their children and grandchildren are not eligible to register for status, depriving them of “tangible economic, educational,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations man facing attempted murder charge

August 20, 2025 206

OHSWEKEN, ON- A Six Nations man is facing an attempted murder and multiple weapons related charges…

Read more
National News

‘A lot of unity’: NAN leader says provincial, federal laws have helped galvanize First Nations

August 20, 2025 140

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com MOOSE CREE FIRST NATION — First Nations leaders…

Read more