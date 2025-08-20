Local News
Multi-million dollar housing may be built at cannabis field

August 20, 2025
Six Nations architect has partnered with a Toronto housing developer to construct housing on one of the community’s largest cannabis fields.

Multi-million dollar housing may be built next door to cannabis field By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations could soon see one of the first 3D-printed concrete apartment buildings in the country built in an Indigenous community. Local architect Brian Porter, in partnership with a Toronto developer, is hoping to bring robotic construction to Six Nations with the building of a 30-unit housing complex on property on Fourth Line. However, the location is already home to one of the largest and smelliest cannabis fields at Six Nations. Porter outlined his project to the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its Aug. 12th session seeking approval to hook it up to Six Nations waterline. He told SNEC he plans, along with his partner Horizon Legacy, to build a $9.9-million, 30-unit pilot housing…

