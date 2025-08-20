Multi-million dollar housing may be built at cannabis field

Multi-million dollar housing may be built next door to cannabis field By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations could soon see one of the first 3D-printed concrete apartment buildings in the country built in an Indigenous community. Local architect Brian Porter, in partnership with a Toronto developer, is hoping to bring robotic construction to Six Nations with the building of a 30-unit housing complex on property on Fourth Line. However, the location is already home to one of the largest and smelliest cannabis fields at Six Nations. Porter outlined his project to the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its Aug. 12th session seeking approval to hook it up to Six Nations waterline. He told SNEC he plans, along with his partner Horizon Legacy, to build a $9.9-million, 30-unit pilot housing…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice