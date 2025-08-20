Quebec government renews promise to make changes to contentious forestry reform bill

By Maura Forrest The Quebec government says it will find solutions and defuse rising tension over a forestry bill that has sparked blockades and confrontations between Indigenous protesters and industry workers. Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière and Natural Resources Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina have renewed a promise to modify the proposed legislation following meetings this week with Indigenous leaders. “I am working on amendments,” Blanchette Vézina told reporters after a meeting Wednesday morning with the Assembly of First Nations Quebec—Labrador. “We want to find more consensual ways of arriving at a modern forestry regime.” The two ministers met for six hours on Tuesday with the three communities of the Atikamekw Nation and representatives of the forest industry in La Tuque, Que., about 220 kilometres northeast of Montreal. Blockades in opposition…



