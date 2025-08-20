National News
Some evacuation orders, alerts linked to Vancouver Island wildfire lifted

August 20, 2025 156 views

Some of the evacuation orders and alerts linked to the Mount Underwood wildfire on Vancouver Island have been lifted or downgraded, as firefighters report “minimal” behaviour from the blaze. The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, the City of Port Alberni and the Tseshaht First Nation jointly issued an update at 8 a.m. saying evacuation orders are lifted for the China Creek Campground and Headquarters Bay, which remain on evacuation alert. The update also says that the City of Port Alberni and the Tseshaht First Nation’s reserves are no longer under alert. The Cowichan Valley Regional District says it has also rescinded an evacuation order for a number of properties, noting that “the threat to life and safety has passed.” The main road access to Bamfield, B.C., remains closed for a stretch between…

