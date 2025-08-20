Small-scale hydro demo plant proposed for Pete’s Dam Park

By Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker TEMISKAMING SHORES – Could electricity generation return to Pete’s Dam Park? The founder of a company that has developed what it calls an ultra high efficiency micro hydro-turbine believes it can. It has proposed a demonstration project in Temiskaming Shores, with hopes that the model can be used by remote First Nation communities that currently rely on diesel-generated power. “This is my pet project,” said George “Sandy” Thomson, founder of Thordon Energy, in an interview at his home in Haileybury last week. “I think it’s the most important thing I’ve ever done in my life, because it’s so good for the environment and good for the First Nations remote communities.” Timiskaming First Nation (TFN) is prepared to be a partner in…



