‘Inuit for Palestine’: People in Iqaluit march in support of Gazans

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News About 20 people with Palestinian flags, scarves and homemade signs gathered in Iqaluit Tuesday to voice support for what one protest organizer called a fellow “Indigenous nation.” “It’s important for Indigenous people to unite and show that we care about one another,” said Imaruittuq Angutimarik. She said the injustice that Inuit have lived through with forced relocations isn’t far from what Palestinians in Gaza are going through now, with homes and many buildings there destroyed after close to three years of ongoing military conflict. It’s the first time Angutimarik has organized a protest. She said she’s honoured that people came to stand by her to call for an end to the fighting. The protest was scheduled for Aug. 19, which is…



